Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Thailand: Incentives to attract tourists through bonuses and promotions

November 03, 2024_ Thailand is implementing a new incentive program to attract tourists, offering bonuses and promotions to boost the tourism sector....

03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
November 03, 2024_ Thailand is implementing a new incentive program to attract tourists, offering bonuses and promotions to boost the tourism sector. The initiative aims to achieve specific tourist influx targets, in an effort to revive the local economy after the difficulties caused by the pandemic. Authorities are planning to actively engage tourists through promotional packages and special offers, making the country an even more attractive destination. This effort is part of a broader strategy to revitalize tourism in Thailand, a crucial sector for the national economy. The news was reported by Daily News. Thailand, known for its beautiful beaches and rich culture, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia.

