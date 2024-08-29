Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Increase in deaths from methyl alcohol poisoning
29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ In Thailand, a 54-year-old man died after consuming methyl alcohol, bringing the total number of victims to six. Authorities are investigating an illegal alcohol production and sales operation, with a focus on a group of suspects who supplied the lethal product. During an update meeting, officials confirmed that thorough investigations are underway to identify those responsible and gather evidence. The source of this news is khaosod.co.th. Authorities are also examining the liquor stores involved and have already questioned the owners of 18 outlets to gather more information.

