Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Industry Ministry steps up import controls to fight substandard products

Thailand: Industry Ministry steps up import controls to fight substandard products
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
October 7, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Industry has ordered the Thai Institute of Industrial Standards (TISI) to work with the Department of Customs to step up checks on imported goods to prevent the smuggling of low-quality products. Industry Minister Akanat Promphan announced measures to stop substandard imports by closing the EXEMPT 5 import channel from October 1. This channel had been used to import TISI-controlled goods in limited quantities, creating a loophole for non-compliant products to enter. TISI has now established a

