Thailand: Ingkha government ready to present ministerial list

03 September 2024_ Thai Prime Minister Ingkha has announced that the list of members of the new government is ready and will be presented to the king later this week. The first meeting of the new cabinet is scheduled for September 17, while the announcement of government policies will take place on September 11. Despite some concerns about the qualification of some candidates, the government expects to proceed smoothly. The source of this news is naewna.com. Ingkha, whose full name is Phaethongthar Shinawatra, is the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and her government is awaited with great interest in Thailand.