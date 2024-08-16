Thailand: Interest rate cuts amid political turmoil

August 16, 2024_ The Bank of Thailand has announced a further interest rate cut, seeking to stimulate the economy amid rising political strife. The move comes at a time when the country is facing significant challenges, including protests and social unrest. Analysts expect the move to have a positive impact on economic growth, but political uncertainty could limit the expected results. The current situation requires attention, as the political climate could affect investor and consumer confidence. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Bank of Thailand continues to closely monitor the economic and political situation to adjust its monetary policies.