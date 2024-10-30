Thailand: International Fund for Agricultural Development opens regional office in Bangkok thanks to collaboration with Italy

October 30, 2024_ Thailand will host a new regional office of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), thanks to an agreement signed between the Government of Thailand and the United Nations agency. The signing ceremony took place at IFAD headquarters in Rome, Italy, and represents a significant step in strengthening Thailand's role as a hub for agriculture and food issues in Asia and the Pacific. Thailand's Minister of Agriculture stressed that this initiative will enhance Thailand's international image and demonstrate the United Nations' trust in the country. The news was reported by naewna.com, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the agricultural sector. The IFAD office in Thailand will be the 22nd UN regional office in the country, helping to promote sustainable development in the region.