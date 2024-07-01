Thailand: Invasion of African fish threatens local ecosystem

June 30, 2024_ An invasion of African fish known as 'pla mo khang dam' is threatening the ecosystem in several provinces of Thailand. The fish, introduced about 20 years ago for economic purposes, has spread rapidly causing significant damage to local fauna. Local authorities and communities are looking for solutions to contain the proliferation of this invasive species. The situation is particularly critical in the provinces of Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi, where the fish has already compromised the population of native species. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. The proposals include the adoption of national measures and the involvement of companies responsible for introducing the fish.