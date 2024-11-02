Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Investigation into 18 Billion Baht Financial Fraud

November 2, 2024_ Thai authorities are accelerating their investigations into a financial fraud case involving 18 billion baht, with a focus on...

Thailand: Investigation into 18 Billion Baht Financial Fraud
02 novembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ Thai authorities are accelerating their investigations into a financial fraud case involving 18 billion baht, with a focus on suspicious money transfers. The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is examining the details of the transactions to identify those responsible and recover the illicit funds. This case has raised concerns about corruption and mismanagement of public resources in Thailand. The investigation could lead to significant developments in the country's financial justice landscape, Daily News reported. The DSI is a Thai government agency responsible for investigating complex and high-profile crimes, and the current case could have repercussions across various economic sectors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai authorities Thai autorità garante authorities
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza