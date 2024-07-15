Thailand: Investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Bang Kwang Central Prison

15 July 2024_ Thailand's Department of Corrections (DoC) has announced the launch of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault made by an inmate at Bang Kwang Central Prison. The decision was made two days after the victim published a long account on his Facebook profile. Bang Kwang Central Prison is one of Thailand's largest and most well-known prisons, located in Nonthaburi province. The authorities promised to carefully examine the allegations and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of detainees. The Bangkok Post reports it. The investigation aims to clarify the facts and prevent future episodes of violence within Thai prison facilities.