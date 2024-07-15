Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Bang Kwang Central Prison

15 July 2024_ Thailand's Department of Corrections (DoC) has announced the launch of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault made by an...

Thailand: Investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Bang Kwang Central Prison
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 July 2024_ Thailand's Department of Corrections (DoC) has announced the launch of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault made by an inmate at Bang Kwang Central Prison. The decision was made two days after the victim published a long account on his Facebook profile. Bang Kwang Central Prison is one of Thailand's largest and most well-known prisons, located in Nonthaburi province. The authorities promised to carefully examine the allegations and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of detainees. The Bangkok Post reports it. The investigation aims to clarify the facts and prevent future episodes of violence within Thai prison facilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Bang Kwang Central Prison long account prison facilities reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza