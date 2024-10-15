Thailand: Investigation into alleged bribe demands from House committee member

October 15, 2024_ An investigation will be launched into alleged extortion attempts by a House committee member against an executive of the iCon Group, which is involved in a corruption scandal. The Speaker of the House, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, announced that he will order the Secretary-General of the House of Representatives to immediately look into the matter. This development comes at a time when Thailand is facing growing concerns about corruption within its institutions, the Bangkok Post reported. The iCon Group is a major Thai company that is at the center of an investigation into malpractices involving political and business figures.