Thailand: Investigation launched in iCon Group case with transfer to DSI

October 27, 2024_ The iCon Group case will be submitted to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for immediate attention tomorrow, according to the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister. The investigation will focus on the company's advertising claims, with the participation of several state agencies and the police. The case is considered special because it involves damages exceeding 100 million baht and has an impact on the public interest. The DSI will lead the investigation process, with the hope of gathering enough evidence to bring the suspects to court, the Bangkok Post reported. The investigation will require the cooperation of the Office of the Consumer Protection Commission (OCPB), which will oversee the company's business activity.