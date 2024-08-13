Thailand: Investments to improve water transport in Bangkok

August 13, 2024_ Thailand's Office of Transport and Traffic Policy Planning (OTP) plans to invest nearly 9 billion baht to improve water transport in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. This investment will be used to expand and upgrade existing infrastructure, including jetties, boats and related facilities. Twelve projects have been identified to be implemented over the next five years, including the construction of new jetties and the purchase of new boats. The aim is to improve the safety and efficiency of water transport services, helping to reduce traffic congestion in Bangkok. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. These improvements aim to raise the quality of life for residents, making water transport a viable alternative to road traffic.