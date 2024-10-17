Thailand: ITA Airways launches direct flights Rome-Bangkok all year round

October 17, 2024_ ITA Airways has announced the extension of direct flights between Rome Fiumicino and Bangkok, which will be available all year round starting from November 16, 2024. The airline will initially offer five weekly flights, then reducing the frequency to three flights during the summer season of 2025. Flights will depart from Rome every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, while from Bangkok every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This initiative represents an important connection between Italy and Thailand, facilitating travel between the two nations. The news was reported by ttrweekly.com. The flights will be operated with an A330-900neo, configured to offer different classes of service, making the travel experience even more comfortable.