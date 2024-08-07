Thailand: Italasia brings the charm of Italian culture to Bangkok

06 August 2024_ Italasia, a major importer of Italian products, has inaugurated a new showroom at Erawan Bangkok, presenting an environment inspired by ancient Roman bars. The restaurant, measuring over 160 square metres, offers a selection of Italian and international wines, accompanied by a wide range of gastronomic products. Guests can enjoy a unique atmosphere, with decorations that recall Roman architecture and an outdoor area to admire the evening panorama of Ratchadamri. The news was reported by gqthailand.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in Bangkok's gastronomic scene. Italasia aims to become a point of reference for lovers of Italian cuisine and wines in the Thai capital.