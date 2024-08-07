Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Italasia brings the charm of Italian culture to Bangkok

06 August 2024_ Italasia, a major importer of Italian products, has inaugurated a new showroom at Erawan Bangkok, presenting an environment inspired...

Thailand: Italasia brings the charm of Italian culture to Bangkok
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ Italasia, a major importer of Italian products, has inaugurated a new showroom at Erawan Bangkok, presenting an environment inspired by ancient Roman bars. The restaurant, measuring over 160 square metres, offers a selection of Italian and international wines, accompanied by a wide range of gastronomic products. Guests can enjoy a unique atmosphere, with decorations that recall Roman architecture and an outdoor area to admire the evening panorama of Ratchadamri. The news was reported by gqthailand.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in Bangkok's gastronomic scene. Italasia aims to become a point of reference for lovers of Italian cuisine and wines in the Thai capital.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
presenting an environment inspired showroom at Bangkok environment
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza