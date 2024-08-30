Thailand: Italasia Group presents Italian design at Vertier Flagship Gallery

August 29, 2024_ Italasia Group collaborated with Vertier Flagship Gallery in Rajdamri to present a high-end Italian design experience, featuring works by the famous brand Alessi. The event was attended by guests and celebrities, who could admire iconic pieces such as Philippe Starck's Poêle Chair and Nebula table, both symbols of elegance and sustainability. In addition, high-quality Italian products, including San Benedetto mineral water and Festilia fruit juice, were presented, originating from Italian artisanal traditions. This news is reported by sinehabangkok.com. The event highlighted the importance of Italian design culture in Thailand, bridging the two nations through art and gastronomy.