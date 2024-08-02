Thailand: Italian art and design inspire the creativity of a Thai artist

02 August 2024_ Talented Thai artist Oranlin Lojanagosinthorn, founder of the Season of Living brand, recently shared her passion for art and design, influenced by her education in Italy. Having studied at Central Saint Martins in the UK and later at the Florence Academy of Art, he has integrated high-quality elements from Italy into his work. His home, a mix of art and design, reflects life experiences and objects collected during his travels, creating a vibrant and personal environment. The news was reported by baanlaesuan.com, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in his artistic journey. Oranlin continues to exhibit his works, contributing to a cultural dialogue between Thailand and Italy.