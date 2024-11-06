Thailand: Italian Chef Cristina Bowerman Enchants Bangkok With Her Cuisine

November 6, 2024_ Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel hosts a culinary extravaganza with Italian chef Cristina Bowerman, famous for her Michelin-starred restaurant, Glass Hostaria, in Rome. From November 6 to December 30, 2024, visitors to Bangkok will be able to enjoy innovative dishes that combine tradition and creativity, such as Liquid Parmigiano Reggiano Ravioli and Beef Tenderloin with Chocolate Demi-Glace. Bowerman, originally from Cerignola, Puglia, is recognized for her commitment to sustainable cuisine and has received numerous awards, including being named one of Forbes’ 100 Most Influential Women in Italy. The news was reported by thai.news, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in Bangkok’s food scene and Chef Bowerman’s impact in promoting Italian culinary culture abroad.