Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:16
Thailand: Italian Chef De Vuono Presents 'Sicilian Symphony' in Bangkok

Thailand: Italian Chef De Vuono Presents 'Sicilian Symphony' in Bangkok
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 12, 2024_ Rossini’s restaurant, located at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit in Bangkok, will host the 'Sicilian Symphony by Overture Culinaria', an exclusive event with the famous Italian chef Giuseppe De Vuono, on September 13 and 14, 2024. The menu, inspired by his native Sicily, includes refined dishes such as Carabiniere rosso and Paccheri con ragù di calamari, accompanied by a selection of fine Italian wines. De Vuono, former executive chef of Octavium restaurant in Hong Kong, brings his experience and creativity to Bangkok, promising a unique gastronomic experience. The news is reported by bestdestination.tv and highlights the importance of Italian cuisine in the international gastronomic panorama. For reservations, you can contact the restaurant at +66 (0)2 649 8888.

