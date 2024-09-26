Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Italian Chef Enrico Marmo Protagonist at World Gourmet Festival

Thailand: Italian Chef Enrico Marmo Protagonist at World Gourmet Festival
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ Anantara Chiang Mai Resort will host world-renowned Chef Enrico Marmo of Ristorante Balzi Rossi for the World Gourmet Festival on September 27 and 28, 2024. Celebrating culinary talent from around the world, the festival will feature Marmo presenting a four-course menu inspired by Ligurian tradition, reinterpreted with a modern twist. Dishes will include specialties such as sea urchin and lobster, enhanced with Asian influences. This news is reported by chiangmaicitylife.com. This event represents a great opportunity to enjoy Italian cuisine in Thailand, highlighting the influence of Italian gastronomy globally.

