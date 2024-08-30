Thailand: Italian Chef Presents Sicilian Cuisine at Rossini’s in Bangkok

August 29, 2024_ This September, Rossini’s restaurant in Bangkok will host talented Italian chef Giuseppe De Vuono for a unique culinary event, the Sicilian Symphony Culinary Overture. De Vuono, executive chef of Octavium restaurant in Hong Kong, will bring a menu inspired by the flavors of Sicily, enriched by enchanting melodies, to Thailand. Diners will be able to enjoy refined dishes such as Paccheri with Calamari Ragu and Wagyu with Tonnata Sauce, in an experience that celebrates the Italian gastronomic tradition. The news was reported by punchmedia.co.th. The event will take place on September 13 and 14, promising an unforgettable culinary journey for lovers of fine food.