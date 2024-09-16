Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Italian Chef Stefano Mori Brings Culinary Excellence to Phuket

September 15, 2024_ Stefano Mori, a chef specializing in Italian cuisine, recently began his adventure at Portofino restaurant at Le Méridien Beach...

16 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 15, 2024_ Stefano Mori, a chef specializing in Italian cuisine, recently began his adventure at Portofino restaurant at Le Méridien Beach Resort in Phuket, Thailand. Originally from Rome, Mori has gained experience in Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and has received prestigious awards, including the TIMEOUT UAE for ‘Best Italian Restaurant in Abu Dhabi’. His career has taken him to several countries, enriching his cultural and culinary background. Mori’s presence in Thailand represents an opportunity for lovers of Italian cuisine to enjoy authentic dishes in an exotic setting. The news was reported by bestdestination.tv. The arrival of a chef of such caliber underlines the growing interest in Italian cuisine even in tourist destinations such as Phuket.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza