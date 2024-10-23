Thailand: Italian Chefs Star at Tops’ Chef’s World Kitchen

October 22, 2024_ Tops Supermarket, part of the Central Retail Group, hosts Chef’s World Kitchen, an event celebrating international cuisine with the participation of four renowned chefs. Among them, Italian chef Frederik Farina, Executive Chef of the Marriott Hotel in Bangkok, presents a typical dish from Puglia, Spaghetti all'Assassina, using high-quality ingredients such as tomato and olive oil. The event, which runs until October 29, 2024, offers visitors the opportunity to discover over 3,640 exclusive products from different cuisines around the world, including Italian cuisine. The news is reported by bluechipthai.com. This event represents an important opportunity to promote Italian food culture in Thailand, highlighting the high quality of ingredients and traditional recipes.