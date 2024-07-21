Thailand: Italian luxury on Thai rivers and seas with MGC-ASIA

20 July 2024_ MGC-ASIA, a leader in the distribution of luxury yachts, introduces the prestigious Italian Azimut yachts to Thailand. These yachts, known for their design and performance, will be available for charter on the Chao Phraya River and in the crystal clear waters of Thailand. The initiative aims to offer personalized luxury experiences, with services ranging from private travel to corporate events. The company will also provide yacht purchasing and management consultancy for local hotels and tour operators. The website inzpy.com reports it. Azimut models, such as Flybridge and Magellano, will be available at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya and Boat Lagoon in Phuket, offering an unrivaled luxury experience.