Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Thailand: Italian sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci visits Phuket

02 November 2024_ The Italian sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci, considered the most beautiful sailing ship in the world, will arrive in Phuket from 6 to...

Thailand: Italian sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci visits Phuket
03 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
02 November 2024_ The Italian sailing ship Amerigo Vespucci, considered the most beautiful sailing ship in the world, will arrive in Phuket from 6 to 10 November 2024 during its round-the-world voyage. This historic ship, in service with the Italian Navy since 1931, is a symbol of Italian maritime tradition and represents an important initiative for the protection of the marine environment, collaborating with organizations such as UNICEF and WWF. The stopover in Phuket offers a unique opportunity for the public to explore this historic ship, which is 101 meters long and has a sail area equivalent to ten tennis courts. The news was reported by prachachat.net, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the international context. The Amerigo Vespucci, with its fascinating design and educational mission, continues to be an ambassador of Italian beauty and tradition in the world.

