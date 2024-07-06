Thailand: Italian-Thai Economic Forum in Florence strengthens trade ties

July 5, 2024_ The ninth Thai-Italian Economic Forum (ITBF) was recently held in Florence, Italy, organized by the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Thai Trade Council and the Italian Embassy in Bangkok. The event aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, which boast 156 years of diplomatic relations. Business leaders from 16 Thai and 13 Italian companies attended the forum, with the trade volume between Thailand and Italy reaching US$5.06 billion in 2023. In May, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the Italy to discuss trade and investments with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is scheduled to visit Thailand in February 2025. This was reported by thailandtv.news. The forum also saw the participation of H.E. Paolo Dionisi, Italian Ambassador to Thailand, underlining the importance of bilateral relations.