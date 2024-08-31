Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Italjet Dragster 300 conquers the market with its sporty design
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ The Italjet Dragster 300, a high-performance scooter from Italian brand Italjet, has been officially launched in Thailand, with an event attended by CEO Massimo Tartarini. This model, first presented at EICMA in 2023, stands out for its innovative design and advanced technical features, including a 278cc engine and a high-quality suspension system. The Dragster 300 is not just a means of transportation, but a true design object that reflects the Italian heritage in the motorcycle industry. The news was reported by superbikemag.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian vehicles in Thailand. Italjet, founded in 1959, continues to expand its global presence, promising a bright future for motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
