Thailand: Italjet Dragster 300, the new Italian scooter that conquers the market

August 26, 2024_ The Italjet Dragster 300, the new Italian sports scooter, is about to be launched in Thailand, promising a unique riding experience and an innovative design. This model, the result of the historic Italjet motorcycle company founded in 1959 by Leopoldo Tartarini, stands out for its lightness and power, with a 278cc engine capable of reaching 148 km/h. The Dragster 300 is characterized by a bold design and advanced technologies, such as the I.S.S. suspension system, which offers a stable and comfortable ride. The news is reported by motocrossmag.co.th, highlighting the growing interest in Italian vehicles in Thailand. With a starting price of 269,000 baht, the Italjet Dragster 300 is proposed as an attractive option for Thai motorcyclists looking for style and performance.