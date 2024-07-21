20 July 2024_ In an era of rapid technological evolution, Italy emerges as an example of economic growth based on traditional sectors. Despite the absence of large technology companies, Italy has reached ninth place in the world by GDP, thanks to brands such as Ferrari, Enel and Generali. This development model has been compared to Thailand, which shares a similar culture and could draw inspiration from the Italian approach. According to tharadhol.com, Thailand should capitalize on its own resources and expertise, rather than chasing external models. The reflection suggests that sustainable growth can be achieved through innovation in traditional sectors.