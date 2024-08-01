Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Italy brings the luxury of eyewear with Marcolin Group

Thailand: Italy brings the luxury of eyewear with Marcolin Group
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
01 August 2024_ Thailand welcomes three prestigious Italian eyewear brands thanks to the collaboration between Eyelink Vision and Marcolin Group. TOM FORD, ZEGNA and MAX MARA brands will now be available in the Thai market, offering local and international customers the opportunity to wear high-fashion eyewear. The launch event, held at Gaysorn Urban Resort, was attended by celebrities and influencers, underlining the importance of this initiative in the Thai fashion landscape. The news was reported by prsociety.net, highlighting how Italy continues to influence the luxury sector around the world. The new glasses represent not only a fashion accessory, but also a symbol of elegance and quality, typical of Italian design.

