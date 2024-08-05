Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Italy conquers the luxury eyewear market with Marcolin Group

04 August 2024_ Thailand enthusiastically welcomes the arrival of luxury eyewear thanks to the collaboration between the local company Ailink Vision...

05 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ Thailand enthusiastically welcomes the arrival of luxury eyewear thanks to the collaboration between the local company Ailink Vision and the Marcolin Group, a renowned Italian manufacturer. During a launch event in Bangkok, the TOM FORD, ZEGNA and MAX MARA brands were presented, symbols of elegance and Italian design. The initiative aims to elevate the shopping experience for Thai and international customers by offering high-quality products that reflect Italian craftsmanship. The news was reported by intvthai.com, underlining the importance of Italian fashion on the global scene. The new glasses will be available at major shopping centers and retailers in Thailand, thus offering the opportunity to wear the best of Italian design.

