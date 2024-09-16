Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
September 15, 2024_ The Foreign Trade Promotion Office of Thailand has released a report exploring how Italy influences the creation of lifestyle...

Thailand: Italy inspires lifestyle product creation in Thailand
16 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 15, 2024_ The Foreign Trade Promotion Office of Thailand has released a report exploring how Italy influences the creation of lifestyle products in Thailand. The report highlights the importance of Italian culture and art, dating back to Roman times, in the production of luxury and fashion goods. It also highlights how world-famous Italian brands such as Gucci and Prada continue to lead the design and fashion industry, inspiring Thai manufacturers. The news was reported by thestructure.live. This cultural exchange presents an opportunity for Thailand to elevate the quality and design of its products, while opening up to international markets.

