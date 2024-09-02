Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Jatuporn calls for investigations into Taksin and justice in the country

01 September 2024_ Jatuporn Prompan, an activist and leader of the social justice movement, has urged Thai authorities to seriously investigate the...

Thailand: Jatuporn calls for investigations into Taksin and justice in the country
01 September 2024_ Jatuporn Prompan, an activist and leader of the social justice movement, has urged Thai authorities to seriously investigate the health of detained former Prime Minister Taksin Shinawatra. In a Facebook live broadcast, he expressed concern about the transparency of Taksin's treatment and called for photographic evidence of his condition to be made public. Jatuporn also criticized the justice system, claiming that there is unequal treatment between ordinary citizens and the privileged. The source of this news is thaitv5hd.com. Jatuporn warned that the lack of justice could lead to growing distrust between the public and institutions.

in Evidenza