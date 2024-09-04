Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Jatuporn criticizes government, handling of sick prisoners

September 4, 2024_ Jatuporn Prompan, a well-known Thai political activist, has expressed concern over the handling of sick prisoners at the police...

04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
September 4, 2024_ Jatuporn Prompan, a well-known Thai political activist, has expressed concern over the handling of sick prisoners at the police hospital, stressing that government officials cannot escape the consequences of their actions. He warned that the current government, led by Ungaing, could face serious consequences due to its lack of consideration for the people. Jatuporn also criticized the alliance between politicians and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, saying that this has led to increased discontent among citizens. The source of these statements is mgronline.com. Jatuporn called on citizens to unite to oppose any form of corruption and abuse of power, stressing the importance of public participation in governance.

