Thailand: Jubilee Diamond celebrates 95 years of excellence with an Italian touch

August 23, 2024_ Jubilee Diamond, a historic Thai jewelry company, celebrated its 95th anniversary with a special event that showcased international collaborations, including Italian brands such as Sinfonia d'Oro. CEO Anurak Prongprakhon announced new initiatives for the future, aiming to consolidate Jubilee's position as a leader in the diamond industry in Thailand. The event was attended by industry experts, including Jean-Paul Tolkowsky, heir to one of the most renowned diamond families. The news was reported by praew.com, highlighting the importance of Italian craftsmanship in the context of Thai jewelry. Jubilee Diamond is preparing to enter its second century of business, continuing to innovate and maintain high standards of quality.