Thailand: King and Queen attend Royal Barge Procession on Chao Phraya River

October 28, 2024_ The King and Queen of Thailand yesterday attended a traditional ceremony along the Chao Phraya River, during the Royal Barge Procession. The event featured 52 barges and over 2,000 rowers, with the royal barge Suphannahong taking center stage, measuring 44.3 meters long and 3.2 meters wide, operated by 50 rowers. Many spectators gathered along the riverbanks to witness this celebration of Thai royal traditions, the Bangkok Post reported. The Royal Barge Procession is an important cultural event that celebrates the history and traditions of the Thai monarchy.