Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Thailand: King and Queen award winners of Quran recitation contest

September 29, 2024_ The King and Queen of Thailand attended the award ceremony of the 17th National Quran Recitation Competition, held at the Pattani...

Thailand: King and Queen award winners of Quran recitation contest
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ The King and Queen of Thailand attended the award ceremony of the 17th National Quran Recitation Competition, held at the Pattani Central Mosque. During the event, the King awarded the winner of the previous year's competition and presented trophies to the winners and participants. In addition, medical care was provided to six patients with birth defects, demonstrating the monarchy's commitment to the well-being of the community. The ceremony also included moments of interaction between religious leaders and the royal family, highlighting the importance of the Islamic religion in Thailand. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. Pattani is a province in southern Thailand, known for its Muslim population and unique culture.

