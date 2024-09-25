Thailand: King and Queen provide aid to flood victims

September 25, 2024_ The King and Queen of Thailand have launched an initiative to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent floods in several provinces across the country. This action includes the distribution of food bags and relief items to alleviate the hardship of affected families. The floods have caused severe damage and hardship, requiring immediate assistance from the authorities and the monarchy. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The initiative underscores the Thai monarchy's commitment to supporting the population during emergencies and promoting national solidarity.