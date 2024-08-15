Thailand: King awards honors to deserving personalities

August 15, 2024_ The King of Thailand has awarded honors to several personalities for their significant contributions to society. The event was held in an official ceremony, during which individuals from various fields, including art, science and public service, were honored. These honors are a recognition of the commitment and achievements of these individuals in improving the life of the community. The ceremony emphasized the importance of service to the nation and the King's admiration for those who dedicate themselves to the common good, according to the news site เดลินิวส์. The honors are a way to inspire other citizens to actively contribute to the progress of Thailand.