Thailand: King donates high-pressure pumps for post-flood cleanup

September 23, 2024_ The King of Thailand has donated high-pressure pumps to help clean up areas affected by recent floods. These devices will be used to remove mud and debris accumulated due to heavy rains in the country. The initiative aims to support local communities in restoring normalcy after the damage caused by the floods. The donation represents a significant gesture of solidarity and help from the Thai monarchy. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The floods have hit several provinces, causing disruption and requiring urgent interventions for public safety and health.