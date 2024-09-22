Thailand: King inaugurates new Court of Justice building

September 22, 2024_ The King of Thailand presided over the inauguration of the new Court of Justice building, an important facility for the country's legal system. The event was attended by senior government officials and representatives of the legal sector, highlighting the importance of justice and the rule of law in Thai society. The new building is designed to improve the efficiency of legal processes and ensure easier access to judicial services for citizens. The opening ceremony was a significant moment in strengthening the rule of law in Thailand, as reported by Daily News. The Court of Justice is a key institution that deals with resolving legal disputes and ensuring the application of laws in the country.