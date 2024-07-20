Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: King's Celebration with the Italian opera 'Madama Butterfly'

19 July 2024_ On the occasion of the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King of Thailand, on 28 July 2024, a special performance of the opera 'Madama...

Thailand: King's Celebration with the Italian opera 'Madama Butterfly'
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

19 July 2024_ On the occasion of the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King of Thailand, on 28 July 2024, a special performance of the opera 'Madama Butterfly' by Giacomo Puccini will be held. The event, organized by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation under the patronage of Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, will take place on July 23 and 24 at the Cultural Center of Thailand. The opera, with an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, is one of the most popular in the world and tells the tragic love story between a Japanese geisha and an American naval officer. The news is reported by carlifeway.com. The production will feature European and Thai opera singers, with costumes designed by Princess Sirivannavari herself.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Japanese geisha an American naval officer Madama Butterfly July 2024
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza