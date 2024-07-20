Thailand: King's Celebration with the Italian opera 'Madama Butterfly'

19 July 2024_ On the occasion of the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King of Thailand, on 28 July 2024, a special performance of the opera 'Madama Butterfly' by Giacomo Puccini will be held. The event, organized by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation under the patronage of Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, will take place on July 23 and 24 at the Cultural Center of Thailand. The opera, with an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, is one of the most popular in the world and tells the tragic love story between a Japanese geisha and an American naval officer. The news is reported by carlifeway.com. The production will feature European and Thai opera singers, with costumes designed by Princess Sirivannavari herself.