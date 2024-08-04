Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Kunlavut Vitidsarn one step away from Olympic history in badminton

04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the reigning world champion, has reached the semi-finals of men's badminton at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Thai to do so in 20 years. The 23-year-old defeated China's Shi Yuqi with a clear 21-12, 21-10, demonstrating an exceptional performance. However, her compatriot Ratchanok Intanon was eliminated in the quarterfinals, losing to Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Kunlavut will face Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semi-final, hoping to win Thailand's first Olympic medal in badminton. The news is reported by Bangkok Post. Kunlavut, who is participating in his first Olympics, expressed his determination to improve further to face the next challenge.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
