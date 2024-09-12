Thailand: Lamborghini Bangkok and Cubic Fitness Promote Wellness with Exclusive Events

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
12 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ Lamborghini Bangkok partnered with Cubic Fitness to host a fitness event, inviting celebrities and enthusiasts to participate in exclusive workout sessions. The event, titled “Rev Up Your Fitness,” included a variety of activities such as Personal Training, HIIT, and Spin, all led by expert trainers. Healthy drinks were also featured at the event to support the well-being of participants, highlighting the importance of proper nutrition. The news was reported by realtimecarmagazine.com. Italian sports car brand Lamborghini continues to expand its presence in Thailand, offering unique experiences that combine luxury and health.

