Thailand: Lamborghini Bangkok Celebrates Vegan Cuisine With Exclusive Event

October 23, 2024_ Lamborghini Bangkok recently hosted the “Experience Thai Vegan Elegance” event to promote health and wellness, an increasingly relevant topic globally. The event was attended by celebrities and enthusiasts of the brand, who enjoyed vegan dishes inspired by Thai culinary tradition, prepared by the Vegan Mahanakhon restaurant. Among the guests of honor, Lamborghini Regional Director Francesco Scardoni, emphasized the importance of combining automotive luxury with a healthy lifestyle. The news was reported by togetherdriven.com, highlighting the growing interest in vegan cuisine even in high-end contexts. Lamborghini Bangkok, located in one of the most prestigious areas of the capital, continues to position itself as a reference point for exclusive events that combine elegance and innovation.