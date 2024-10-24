Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Lamborghini Bangkok Celebrates Vegan Cuisine With Exclusive Event

October 23, 2024_ Lamborghini Bangkok recently hosted the “Experience Thai Vegan Elegance” event to promote health and wellness, an increasingly...

Thailand: Lamborghini Bangkok Celebrates Vegan Cuisine With Exclusive Event
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Lamborghini Bangkok recently hosted the “Experience Thai Vegan Elegance” event to promote health and wellness, an increasingly relevant topic globally. The event was attended by celebrities and enthusiasts of the brand, who enjoyed vegan dishes inspired by Thai culinary tradition, prepared by the Vegan Mahanakhon restaurant. Among the guests of honor, Lamborghini Regional Director Francesco Scardoni, emphasized the importance of combining automotive luxury with a healthy lifestyle. The news was reported by togetherdriven.com, highlighting the growing interest in vegan cuisine even in high-end contexts. Lamborghini Bangkok, located in one of the most prestigious areas of the capital, continues to position itself as a reference point for exclusive events that combine elegance and innovation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event high end contexts who enjoyed vegan wellness
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza