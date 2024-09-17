Thailand: Lamborghini Bangkok Promotes Fitness with Exclusive Events

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Lamborghini Bangkok recently hosted an exclusive event called ‘Rev Up Your Fitness’ in collaboration with Cubic Fitness to promote a healthy lifestyle among its customers. The event was attended by celebrities and enthusiasts of the brand, who were able to participate in various fitness activities, including personal training sessions and HIIT programs. In addition, healthy drinks were presented by Two Thunder Coffee Roasters, to support the nutrition of the participants. The news was reported by carlifeway.com, highlighting Lamborghini’s commitment to combining luxury and wellness. Lamborghini Bangkok, located in one of the most prestigious areas of the capital, continues to strengthen its connection with the Italian lifestyle through events that combine sport and elegance.

