Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Thailand: Lamborghini stars at the Bangkok Imported Car & Used Car Show 2024

10 July 2024_ The 15th Bangkok Imported Car &amp; Used Car Show will be held from 10 to 14 July 2024 at Exhibition Hall 11-12 of Impact Muang Thong...

11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ The 15th Bangkok Imported Car & Used Car Show will be held from 10 to 14 July 2024 at Exhibition Hall 11-12 of Impact Muang Thong Thani. The event, organized by Grand Prix International Public Company Limited, aims to revive the used and imported car market in Thailand. Among the participants stands out Renazzo Motors, official distributor of Lamborghini, the famous Italian supercar brand. Lamborghini's presence underlines the importance of the Thai market for Italian luxury car brands. Carlifeway.com reports it. The event will also include other activities and promotions to attract a wide audience of enthusiasts and potential buyers.

