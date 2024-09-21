Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Lambretta presents Limited Edition in collaboration with Carnival

21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Lambretta, the historic Italian scooter brand, has launched the LAMBRETTA CARNIVAL LIMITED EDITION, a special series of only 199 units, in collaboration with the Thai brand Carnival. The launch event was held on September 19, 2024 at the Carnival store in Warehouse 30, with the participation of local celebrities, including actor Mario Maurer, the face of Lambretta. This exclusive model combines Italian design with elements of street fashion, presenting a concept inspired by the symbol of victory, the checkered flag. The news was reported by motocrossmag.co.th. The Lambretta CARNIVAL LIMITED EDITION represents a perfect combination of Italian and Thai culture, offering a unique product for scooter and fashion enthusiasts.

