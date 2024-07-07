Thailand: Landowners use waste instead of soil

July 7, 2024_ Some landowners in Thailand have been caught using waste instead of soil to fill their properties. This illegal practice has raised environmental and health concerns among local communities. The authorities are investigating to identify those responsible and take the necessary measures to restore the affected area. The situation has highlighted the need for greater supervision and regulation in waste management. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. Local authorities are working with environmental experts to assess the impact and plan clean-up interventions.