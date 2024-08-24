Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Landslide in Phuket leaves 10 dead, 19 injured

August 24, 2024_ A devastating landslide has hit the island of Phuket, killing at least 10 people and injuring 19, with one person still missing. The...

Thailand: Landslide in Phuket leaves 10 dead, 19 injured
24 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ A devastating landslide has hit the island of Phuket, killing at least 10 people and injuring 19, with one person still missing. The incident occurred after heavy rains caused land to collapse, destroying more than 50 homes and luxury villas in the area. Local authorities, led by the deputy governor of Phuket, have launched rescue and recovery operations, as the flood situation in the north of the country continues to be critical. The news was reported by thairath.co.th. The victims include Thai, Burmese and Russian nationals, highlighting the diversity of the community living in Phuket.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Phuket Local authorities incident occurred after still missing
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza