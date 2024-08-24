Thailand: Landslide in Phuket leaves 10 dead, 19 injured

August 24, 2024_ A devastating landslide has hit the island of Phuket, killing at least 10 people and injuring 19, with one person still missing. The incident occurred after heavy rains caused land to collapse, destroying more than 50 homes and luxury villas in the area. Local authorities, led by the deputy governor of Phuket, have launched rescue and recovery operations, as the flood situation in the north of the country continues to be critical. The news was reported by thairath.co.th. The victims include Thai, Burmese and Russian nationals, highlighting the diversity of the community living in Phuket.