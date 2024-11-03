Thailand: Launch of Home Purchase Loan Program for Insured Workers

November 2, 2024_ In Thailand, the housing loan program for insured workers has seen strong interest, with applications amounting to over 9 billion baht on the first day. The program, implemented in collaboration with the Bank for Construction and Development (ธอส.), offers loans of up to 2 million baht for the purchase or construction of homes. Insured workers can apply for the loan by submitting a certificate of insurance status through the SSO Plus application. The news was reported by Daily News, highlighting the importance of this program in supporting access to housing for Thai workers. The program targets workers insured under Thai laws, which include different categories of workers, providing them with financing opportunities to improve their housing conditions.