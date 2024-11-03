Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Launch of Home Purchase Loan Program for Insured Workers

November 2, 2024_ In Thailand, the housing loan program for insured workers has seen strong interest, with applications amounting to over 9 billion...

Thailand: Launch of Home Purchase Loan Program for Insured Workers
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ In Thailand, the housing loan program for insured workers has seen strong interest, with applications amounting to over 9 billion baht on the first day. The program, implemented in collaboration with the Bank for Construction and Development (ธอส.), offers loans of up to 2 million baht for the purchase or construction of homes. Insured workers can apply for the loan by submitting a certificate of insurance status through the SSO Plus application. The news was reported by Daily News, highlighting the importance of this program in supporting access to housing for Thai workers. The program targets workers insured under Thai laws, which include different categories of workers, providing them with financing opportunities to improve their housing conditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
software program applicativo application
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza